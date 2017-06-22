How to Keep Your Pet Healthy All Year Round

No matter where you live, it seems that there’s always a sweet spot for working out outdoors. Like Goldilocks, you want a day that is not too hot, not too cold, but just right!

On those days, it’s easy to get out the door for your run, your soccer match, your bootcamp, or whatever else gets your fitness juices going. But what about when the snow is falling or when you need gloves and a mask just to venture outside? What about those days when you can scarcely open the front door without being drenched by sweat or burned by the sun?

And if it’s hard for you, imagine what the weather changes do to your pets! The winter seasons tend to pack pounds not just on humans but also on our four-legged friends, so it’s critical to stay as active as possible. There are outdoor games to play and of course, with some modifications, you can move your workouts indoors and still keep the blood moving. And if you think you’re warm on that hot summer’s day, try getting through it with a heavy fur coat on, as our furry friends often must.

Don’t think that your pets’ weight is that important? A recent survey found that between 40–55 percent of our furry friends are overweight or obese, meaning that they have excess body weight of 10–15 percent. In a human, that would be alarming, and in a dog, it can be devastating!

Some of the many problems that can be caused by even a few extra pounds include osteoarthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or kidney disease, cancer, and a significantly decreased life expectancy (maybe up to 2 ½ years!).

Staying Motivated and Safe

Think Small and Short

Long runs are great, but even dogs with great endurance can’t make it more than a few miles. Plus, the more you’re outside, the more items you’ll need to bring: water bottles and bowls, plastic trash bags for pit stops, and so on. As such, when it comes to taking (wo)man’s best friend on your workout, keep it small and short. Sprints down the block, interval exercises that pack a punch – those are better than tackling anything that may keep you out for an hour or longer, which is especially important in extremely cold or extremely warm temperatures.

Keep Breeds in Mind

Greyhound or teacup Chihuahua? Boxer or dachshund? It’s more than just size – some dog breeds are built for certain activities over others. If your dog has a smushed nose or short legs, he or she might have trouble breathing if the workout is intense. If your dog is a runner or shepherd by nature, you might need to give him or her the opportunity to release some pent-up energy before doing anything else.

Then, there’s your fitness personality: do you like running or circuits? Would you rather do short bursts of intense activity or kick a soccer ball around? Make sure that you factor both of your needs into your workout plans.

Safety First

Make sure that both of you are safe – wear supportive shoes and weather-appropriate gear, especially if you’ll be chasing after a pet. And for doggie, reflective vests and even little booties may keep him or her safe and protected!

I know, I know. Those boots can look a little ridiculous (and with my dogs, it’s always taken a few adventures out to have them stop marching instead of walking!) But they really do a great job of protecting your pet from ice shards and from the road salt that can get between paws and toenails, and keep the dogs’ temperatures regulated. (Obviously puppies can’t tell you when they’re hot or cold, and the first sign that they’re in trouble could be too late.)

Stay Hydrated

Most people think that when it’s cold, they need to be less careful about staying hydrated, but it’s just not true. For both you and Skippy, make sure that you’re taking water breaks. You sweat even when it’s snowing out, especially when you incorporate cardio into your workout. Don’t wait to be thirsty to drink up. And it goes without saying that in extremely warm conditions, plenty of water is an absolute must for any sort of physical activity.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun

Can you get a great workout while playing around? You bet! And if you put too much pressure on yourself and your pet, the workout can get really frustrating. Be sure to use this opportunity to bond over an activity and think about it as an opportunity to enjoy the seasons together.

Think of Others

You love your dog and know he or she is friendly, but not everyone else will feel the same way. Remember to keep your neighbors and fellow outdoor lovers in mind and leash your pet (or take Rover to a pet park or open field). If you’re working out inside, keep in mind that even the calmest dogs can get overexcited and a bit too exuberant when stimulated, so if the barking or jumping gets too noisy, you may need to adjust.

What Activities Can You Try?

Fetch

Send Fido running after a ball, a small toy, or a Frisbee and, while waiting for him to return, see how many reps you can do of your favorite bodyweight exercises. Each time you throw, pick a new activity; squats, lunges, burpees, and jumping jacks will use all your big muscles (and they have the added benefit of keeping you nice and warm as well.)

Obstacle Course/Circuits

Indoors or out, you can have fun with an obstacle course that incorporates a number of small movements – your dog will have a blast chasing you around, and you can still focus on your fitness.

Take a Bike Ride

You have to have the right breed and temperament for this (see above), but if you have a dog that you know can stay calm on the leash, why not jump on the bike? Keep Rover by your side (not in front or behind the bike), and both of you will cover some good ground while getting your sweat on.

Chase Sprints

On your mark, get set . . . GO! Run as fast as you can down the sidewalk or park and see whether doggie can keep up (spoiler alert: probably). But make it a challenge: try zig zagging, stopping and starting again, and having fun along the run. After a few minutes, you’ll both be out of breath and nice and warm!

You and your pets need to stay active and well, and if you let Mother Nature control your plans, that can be extremely difficult. So embrace the opportunities of the changing seasons rather than letting them serve as excuses. Get outside (or stay inside, but get creative!) and make sure that you and your buddy have long, happy, and healthy lives.

Related: Starting a CSA

Guide to Grass-Fed Beef

Buying In to Buying Local