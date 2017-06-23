Here’s How Much Chocolate It Would Take to Kill You

Bad news, everyone: We’re all going to die eventually. If it can happen to Macaulay Culkin’s character in My Girl, it can happen to you too. However, between now and our inevitable demise, most of us will do our best to stave off death, presumably by avoiding things that could potentially kill us.

But what kind of stuff is deadly? Can you consume so much coffee, alcohol or chocolate that it would literally kill you? The answer is yes. According to the video above, 70 cups of coffee, 13 consecutive shots of alcohol or 85 full-size chocolate bars at once are all enough to send an average person to his grave. There go my breakfast plans.

Worried about other bizarre possibilities? AsapScience also points to the deadly powers of seemingly harmless things like water (6 liters), salt (48 teaspoons) or cherry pits (one or two ground up). In fact, one of the few things they say is hard to die from is marijuana. You’d have to eat nearly 50 pounds of weed or smoke around 1,500 pounds of it in 15 minutes to induce a lethal response—though you’d probably be so high you wouldn’t even notice.

