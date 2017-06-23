GoPro Provides First-Person Footage Inside a Shanghai Cat Cafe

Though America’s cat café obsession has been going on for a couple of years now, feline-friendly coffee shops are still relatively rare—probably to the delight of many a health inspector. Until these animal-loving eateries start to reach a Starbucks-like level of proliferation, you’re less likely to have your morning latte next to a cat than next to a homeless person waiting to use the restroom.

But thanks to the people at GoPro, even if you’re stuck on your computer at a non-cat café, you can still enjoy the sights and sounds of having some cat company – albeit without the petting and snuggles and feelings of love.

The camera company strapped their devices to workers at Cat Life, one of Shanghai’s first cat cafés. The result: Some real in-your-face kitty action. And what you sacrifice in firsthand fur, you gain in these cats' inability to go after your food or nibble on your leg. Plus, unlike in real life, you can hit the mute button at any time if you need a break from incessant meowing. It’s a perfect video for anyone who needs a little kitty break in their day—served with a small side of GoPro advertising.

Related: Cat Cafés? Try Owl Cafés Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasies

Go See the World's Ugliest Animal at the Blobfish Café

This Brewery Is Making Meat Beer for Dogs