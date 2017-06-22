Go Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded #LetsBeHonest Dinner

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.

Jessica Alba knows how to throw a party! Last night in L.A. the always-bronzed actress gathered a troop of A-list celebrities for a candle-lit night of spicy skinny margaritas and plenty of girl-on-girl beauty fodder. Dressed in a crisp white jumpsuit with wide-legged trouser details, the beauty welcomed fellow Hollywood favorites like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and Olivia Culpo for the kickoff of her glossy new Honest Beauty campaign, #LetsBeHonest.

For the intimate affair, hosted inside CAA agent Michael Kives’s gorgeous home, Alba tapped event planner Alicia Townsend of Details Details to piece together the perfect, Moroccan-themed setting for roughly 70 friends. Next to a glass-encased fireplace surrounded by plush gray and white couches, guests including Nicole Richie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Mandy Moore, and InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield gathered near their seats, where a feminine mix of metallic, acrylic, wood, and rock crystal table additions sat accompanied by “#LetsBeHonest You’re Beautiful” place cards and a box of covetable Honest Beauty finds like a limited-edition Everything Palette.

"Tonight's event is all about fun. It will be some of my closest friends. They'll see the products and just have a good time,” Alba told Barfield (below) as the two dabbed on Honest products together and got ready just before the night kicked off. “So many of my friends are entrepreneurs and there's nothing better than supporting one another.”

Chef Jon Shook’s intricately mixed menu of farmer’s market crudité, grilled New York steak, and assorted macarons (a nearby doughnut bar also scored Alba some points in the dessert category) was a standout hit and the team of empowering women fêted Honest Beauty’s success throughout the evening. Alba and her glowing guests stopped by makeup and skincare stations complete with one-of-a-kind videos and every piece from the collection.

"I worked on the makeup line for 20 months and it was a true labor of love. What was most important to me was that I created a wide range of changes for all skin tones,” Alba said. “We will definitely expand but it's important that women of color have shades that match their skin, without looking chalky, in my line. We also wanted things that would be easy to use, so lots of cream formulas that you can easily apply with your fingers.”

After a boozy cocktail hour and seated dinner, where Carissa Jones for JL Design blush coral and medium pink florals were set to match Honest Beauty’s branded color palette, the stars proceeded to dance to DJ Darien Davis’s groovy mix of '90s R&B and modern indie jams. Perhaps the most memorable part of the night? Alba and the crew entered a full-length, InStyle- and Honest Beauty-decorated photo booth where Kenzo and Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon and beauties like Sasha Alexander joined her for a silly stream of shots that definitely made it to Instagram.

Scroll through to see how Alba and all of the stars celebrated—and download the Honest Beauty app to see her must-watch beauty tips.

1. The Perfect Setting

Alba's intimate affair took place at CAA agent Michael Kives's home, where guests found a Moroccon-themed tablescape near a glass-encased fireplace.

2. Emmanuelle Chirqui, Carla Gugino, and Jessica Alba

Stars like Emmanuelle Chriqui and Carla Gugino opted for a neutral color palette for the outdoor celebration. Both Chriqui and Alba stunned in ivory creations while Gugino chose a sleek black and camel ensemble.

3. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie, who was sandwiched between Alba and Hollywood pal Kate Hudson for the dinner, was in cheerful spirits. "Celebrating Jessic Alba and #LetsBeHonest tonight. Love being inspired by my girlfriends," she wrote in an Instagram shot of the night.

4. Crystallized Decor

Event planner Alicia Townsend helped Alba craft an atmosphere that blended natural, rustic elements with Hollywood glamour.

5. Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba

Fellow entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon stepped out to celebrate Alba's new venture. The Draper James founder arrived in a preppy ensemble with a ruffled, printed blouse and a matching oversize blazer and skirt.

6. Maria Menounos

The journalist and actress arrived in an of-the-moment velvet piece from the new Balmain x H&M collection.

7. Sza and Jessica Alba

R&B singer Sza took a monochromatic approach to dressing for the dinner in a perfectly fitted, high-waisted skirt and a matching top.

8. Beauty Bazaar

The latest Honest Beauty finds, like this coral-toned compact, sprinkled the various stations where guests dabbed on products and learned all about the brand's safe practices.

9. Kayleen McAdams, Jessica Alba, Lauren Andersen, Jordana Brewster and Jen Atkin

Celebrities weren't Alba's only guests: A mix of makeup artists to the stars like Kayleen McAdams (left), Lauren Anderson (center), and Jen Atkin (right) also arrived to the unforgettable dinner.

10. A Picture-Perfect Moment

After dinner, it was social media time. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Carla Gugino, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson, and Nasim Pedrad all posed for a stream of silly photographs.

