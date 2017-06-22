Getting Hitched? Not Getting Hitched? You'll Still Love Food52's New Registry

Since food writers Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs co-founded Food52 millions of aspiring home chefs (and real ones) have come to know the site as a go-to for all things kitchen-related, from baking tools to purchasing prepared foods to roll into their own recipes. Currently, over 3,000 handmade, antique, small batch kitchen and home goods are available.

Now there's one more thing to make fans happy: Food52 launched their new wedding (or any-occasion-friendly) online registry this week. Tastemakers have been tapped to pick their favorites and share which products they actually use. You can also shop by occasion and decor style, including a vintage-only section or the matrimonially appropriate "Something Old, Something New". Here is an inside look at the new site just in time for wedding season.

Browse decorating inspiration from Local Milk blogger Beth Kirby and home retail expert Michael Mosca. Personal style guru and contributing editor at Condé Nast Traveler, Amanda Brooks, also shares her sharply edited mix of luxe and lived-in finds of timeless designs and bohemian accents.

Divided into specific parts of the home—Kitchen, Table, Outdoors, Pantry—the Category portal is most similar to shopping on other sites. You can stock up on cups, plates, bowls, trivets, and all the coasters you could ever need.

Food52’s “Style” section is subdivided into six distinct genres so you can browse based on the way you like to decorate: Classic, Minimalist, Rustic, Luxe, Indie, or Retro. Snap up a live-edge serving board from Rustic, a set of scalloped-edge muffin molds from Classic, a razor-sharp set of Italian knives from Luxe, or a brass-and-wood pour-over system from the Indie line.

Say Rustic is your style, take Amanda Hesser's advice and "shop for the home you want, not the home you have." A collection of rugged, natural designs (like farmhouse-inspired pottery and vintage zinc bins), goods from local and small-batch producers, and eco-friendly home solutions (like this sleek countertop compost bin), this collection has it all in one place.

