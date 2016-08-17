Enamel Pins For Food Lovers

Food & Wine

Want to wear your love of cheesy fries on your sleeve? There’s a trend for that. And, according to some sources, it’s reached Kardashian levels. Enamel pins are everywhere– but don’t dismiss this feast as a mere accessories fad. They’re a cheap, stylish way to represent your taste.

That denim jacket you’ve had since college is now effectively a canvas for your favorite things. And, since you’re reading this, we know food ranks highly.

Wildfang Donut

This holey pin was designed by Across The Universe actress Evan Rachel Wood in a collaboration between Wildfang and I Am That Girl. The entire collection is called #YouGotThis, and timed to coincide with the Rio Olympics. $10

Wildfang Fortune Cookie

OITNB actress Taylor Schilling also designed for the #YouGotThis collection. Profits go to I Am That Girl, which runs programs that support community, health and education for global girls. Attaching that inspiration to wearable food is just a sweet bonus. $10
 

Tuesday Bassen Lollipop

Tuesday Bassen made news recently when fast fashion giant Zara debuted a suspiciously similar (*cough* basically identical) design to her delicious lollipop pin. We’d rather go straight to the source, and lick art theft once and for all. $10

Tuesday Bassen Strawberry

If real fruit is more your fancy, the Strawberry Cloisonné pin is for you (Cloisonné is a fancy word for decorative enamel work.) This pin is not a significant source of Vitamin C, but it will take your thrift store overalls to the next level. $10

Bracelegs Collective Cream Rolls

Enamel pins with creamy filling? Now that’s the stuff. We love Bracelegs Collective’s throwback to a lunchbox snack we would have gladly bartered our entire sandwich for. The design is currently sold out, but we’ll wait. $10

Bracelegs Collective Pink Elephant

Does the world deserve anything as beautiful as a frosted elephant with sprinkles? Probably not, but we spent our entire childhood convincing various authority figures that these cookies wouldn’t cause a sugar tantrum. A reasonable compromise is this pin on our lapel. Full adulting. $10

Bracelegs Collective Coffee Slosh

We love coffee in all of its forms: iced, cold brew – mixed with alcohol. If you motto is ‘death before decaf,’ you won’t shy away from the danger of this cup of joe juuust about to spill. Then again, those stains can also be a fashion statement. $10
 

 

 

Krewe Po’ Boy

New Orleans company Krewe has already earned a cult following for their French Quarter-inspired sunglasses. Now, together with Pintrill, they’ve debuted a bite-sized tribute to The Big Easy in the form of this enamel Po’ Boy overflowing with shrimpy goodness. $15

Krewe Hot Sauce

No tribute to New Orleans would be complete without hot sauce. Mix with your wardrobe for a truly fire look. $15

 

 

Easily Amused Avocado

Online pin purveyor Easily Amused describes itself (ironically) as a ‘small batch, artisanal, farm-to-table art brand-concept.’ The avocado is certainly familar to anyone who participates in that world. Perhaps it's time to embrace this pin set as a foodie's other half. $12

Easily Amused Grilled Cheese

This pin captures all that is wonderful about grilled cheese done right. Specifically, that glorious moment when you pull it apart and see enticing strands of hot cheese that just can't let go. Never change, grilled cheese. $12

Band of Weirdos Cheese Fries

Of all the iconic lines in Mean Girls, ‘Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries’ has done the most to inspire a generation of dietary laissez faire. Tap into your inner Regina, and reaffirm to the world that the only thing better than fries is fries fully loaded. $10

Valley Cruise Press Honey Bear Pin

It's a truth universally acknowledged that honey tastes better in bear form. Join the bee-to-bear movement by sporting this pin (and buy one for your honey boo while you're at it.) $10

