Enamel Pins For Food Lovers

Want to wear your love of cheesy fries on your sleeve? There’s a trend for that. And, according to some sources, it’s reached Kardashian levels. Enamel pins are everywhere– but don’t dismiss this feast as a mere accessories fad. They’re a cheap, stylish way to represent your taste.



That denim jacket you’ve had since college is now effectively a canvas for your favorite things. And, since you’re reading this, we know food ranks highly.