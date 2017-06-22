This Fried Chicken Is All We’ve Ever Wanted

Courtesy of The Hive Bentonville
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: The Hive, Bentonville, AR

What: Do we believe in love at first sight? When there’s fried chicken involved and it looks like this, yes, yes we do. James Beard Award-nominated chef Matt McClure has mastered the art of buttermilk fried chicken (BMF Chicken, for short), and when it’s served on a tender biscuit with pickles and grits, you’ve got a hangover-annihilating, soul-satisfying brunch for the ages.  

Wash it down with: The “Why Not?,” with sparkling pinot noir and pomegranate.  

