Fresno Will Have the First Taco-Themed Baseball Team for One Night Only

Here’s big news for fans of both baseball and taco—or for anyone who’s ever wanted an official team baseball cap with a taco on it. For a single game on August 6, Minor League Baseball’s Fresno Grizzlies will change their name to the Fresno Tacos – and sport Mexican food-inspired uniforms to match.

For the fifth year, the Fresno baseball team will host a “Taco Truck Throwdown” where local taco trucks compete to be named the best. It’s regularly one of the Grizzlies’ biggest nights. So this year, the team decided to take things a step further, changing their name and uniforms for the event.

“The true baseball fans, they think that the Taco Truck Throwdown takes too much of a shine off of the baseball game,” Grizzlies communications and marketing manager Ryan Young said. “We said, ‘Hey, this will be the best of both worlds—it gives everyone an extra reason to look at the guys on the field.’”

The move is unique, but not entirely unprecedented. “This marks the first time that a team has changed its name to a food item for a one-time only promotion, but the Montgomery Biscuits should be recognized for bearing the name of a food item each and every day,” MiLB promotions expert and writer Benjamin Hill told me. “The Biscuits were the first to rise to the top with an edible moniker, and no one has done it butter.”

Beyond simply supporting the annual Throwdown, Fresno’s uniform switch could also be a boon to team apparel sales. The club is already offering up presales for the Fresno Taco cap – which simply features a giant taco on it. This move isn’t without controversy, however. Hill pointed out that the forthcoming hat has prompted a Twitter war with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, a team with a specialty cap featuring nothing but a strip of delicious bacon.

Apparently there just isn’t enough room in this world for baseball caps featuring awesome foods.

