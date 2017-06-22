Like Free Amenities? Stay at These Luxury N.Y.C. Hotels

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

Everyone loves freebies right? There are hundreds of hotels in Manhattan to choose from, so we narrowed the options to the ones with the coolest and most interesting perks, from bike rentals to a personalized cake. Book your urban getaway (or staycation, all you NYers) before fall is fully upon us and take advantage of all the free stuff the staff throws at you.

Hotel wunderkind Sean MacPherson’s latest Lower East Side hotel (above) grants guests the gift of complimentary breakfast at Dirty French, one of the most-talked-about openings this year. Start your day of sight-seeing or people-watching with a super-filling breakfast of croissants, granola, yogurt, exotic fruits, and drip coffee. Soak in the artwork curated by Vito Schnabel, and be grateful you got a seat—getting a dinner reservation is pretty much impossible.

These three hotels have banded together to procure a fleet of Firmstrong Urban Beach Cruiser bikes, which you can borrow for free through their complimentary program. Grab your fedora and some hipster sandals and cruise along the Hudson River Park during these last few days of summery sun. Look—you blend!

Pod Hotels are already inexpensive—Pod 51 starts at $89 a night; Pod 39 starts at $119—but now they're pretty much free to stay at if you sign up for the micro-hotel-chain's customized walking tours, hosted by Streetwise and typically going for $200 a pop. The day tours run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and are led by guides whose other jobs are as comedians, so you can expect some guffaws along with your history of Chinatown, Brooklyn Heights, or The Meatpacking District. Night owls take note: a new Nightly Tour on Wednesdays hits up the old Stephen Colbert Studio for VIP access and the best seats in the house forThe Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

It's always your birthday at the Refinery. (And if it's not, we're still celebrating.) The Garment District hotel, which was once a hat factory, helps you toast your new year with a complimentary personalized birthday cake from—you guessed it—Magnolia Bakery. Even if it's not your b-day, a glass of wine will be pressed into your hands at check-in. After you've had your cake and eaten it, head upstairs to the rooftop bar.

The Greenwich Village hotel reopened in September 2013 as a 107-room “Baby Grand” boutique property—which basically means it's steeped in Parisian influences, from the buzzy lobby to the macaroon at turndown. Say "cheers!" to whatever it is you're celebrating—staff will give a glass of Rive Rosé Brut to pretty much anyone who asks and looks happy.

