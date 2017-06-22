You've Probably Never Heard of America's Best Mexican Fast Food Chain

When it comes to the leader of the pack in fast Mexican food, a few chains spring to mind: Chipotle, Taco Bell… Okay, that's about it. And with Chipotle's recent sanitation woes and Taco Bell's constant state of being, well, Taco Bell, you're probably not going to want to associate the word "best" with either brand at the moment. If that's the case, you're right on track with a recent quick service restaurant survey by Market Force Information that ranked the best Mexican food in America. The eatery that came out on top was (drumroll) Taco Bueno. Yeah, I hadn't heard of them either, but that's because I don't live in Texas nor anywhere else I can get to one of their mere 175 locations.

The Tex-Mex chain is small, but made a mighty showing against last year's tie winners Chipotle and Qdoba. Taco Bueno opened its first restaurant in 1967 and only began franchising in 2005. Like In-N-Out, Sonic and other regional favorites, it has grown a dedicated following on its home turf. With a focus on fresher ingredients like house made salsa, tortilla chips and pinto beans, it's no wonder Taco Bueno beats the pants of the Quesalupa. We love a good David and Goliath story, and with the stone of E. coli knocking down the Chipotle behemoth this past year, it's certainly satisfying to see the little guy get a moment of glory.