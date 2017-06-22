Chiang Mai sausage becomes a killer hangover cure.

Courtesy of Pakpao
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Pakpao, Dallas

What: Any culinary pilgrim to Northern Thailand can tell you that Chiang Mai’s pork sausages are unbelievable. So we respect any restaurant that’s turned them into a killer hangover cure. At Pakpao in Dallas, the “Chiang Mai Sausage Hash” combines sausage with lemongrass, kaffir lime, potatoes, and herbs, plus a wok-fried egg — because in any nation, an egg on your hash is always the best idea.  

Wash it down with: Thai-style sangria or a Thai lemongrass Bloody Mary sure is.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up