Your Late-Night Craving Becomes Your Morning Cure

© Francesco Tonelli
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Where: ABC Kitchen, NYC

What: Earthy, mixed mushrooms straight from the farmers' market, salty Parmesan, fresh oregano and ricotta all perfectly placed on hand-tossed, whole-wheat pizza dough. Top that with an egg and you have a late-night hangover cure done breakfast style. Embrace hedonism and simply slice the whole egg, allowing the runny yolk to work its way all over the rustic pizza. Relax, chow down and let that salty, bread-y, eggy goodness make you feel 1,000 times better.

Wash it down with: For a stomach that may need some healing, sip on ABC's masterfully crafted ginger margarita with Sauza Tres Generaciones Añejo Tequila , cointreau and a good solid kick of ginger.  

Related: The Hangover Cure of Austrian Royalty 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
Egg Breakfast Recipes 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up