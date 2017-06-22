Your Dream Bacon Bowl Could Be Featured on GMA Live!

Perfect Bacon™ Bowl
Alex Vallis
June 22, 2017

Behold, the mac and cheese bacon bowl. It’s made using Perfect Bacon Bowl, an infomercial–ready kitchen tool that we’ve tested at FWx Labs. On Monday at 9 a.m., we’re going on Good Morning America’s “GMA Live!” to show off some of our creations, but first we need your help.

What would you put in your dream bacon bowl? Tweet filling ideas using @foodandwine and #FWx and your mind-blowing bowl could be featured—and credited!—on #GMALive. Some insider tips: Each bacon bowl is about the size of a cup of soup, and you’ll want to skip anything with a lot of liquid.

