Your Dining Dreams Have Come True: An All-Day, All-Breakfast Sandwich Shop Is Opening

Fast-food restaurants' unwillingness to serve breakfast sandwiches all day long has made for plenty of stand-up comedian fodder. Now, a forthcoming New York City restaurant is planning on breaking all the rules, serving breakfast sandwiches and only breakfast sandwiches all day long. Oh, and they’re serving one other thing, too: alcohol. Let us just wipe away these tears of joy.

Sure, breakfast-all-day-long has been around at least since someone with too much exterior metal paneling invented the diner, but the concept of slinging nothing but breakfast sandwiches and booze from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (yes, those are the proposed hours!) seems like a novel enough concept—if not also a bit of a train wreck waiting to happen. Let’s be honest, if you’re ordering a breakfast sandwich anytime after 11 p.m., you don’t need to be served any more alcohol.

But these won’t just be any breakfast sandwiches. According to a preliminary menu presented with the restaurant’s liquor license application, offerings will include an upscale bacon, egg and cheese on “custom brioche” for $7. Other sandwich variations have fancy ingredients like Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, honey and fig jam and pancetta.

The proposed restaurant, called BEC (for bacon, egg and cheese) plans to open in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood in the next couple months.

[h/t Grub Street]

