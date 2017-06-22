Your Cold Weather Arsenal: The Poutine Cheeseburger

Here it is. The One. My burger love letter to the Great White North. Canadian pride in cheeseburger form. Cheesy, saucy, deliciousness. The perfect cold day indulgence.

The Double Cheese Poutine Burger

Serves 4

2 pounds russet potatoes, washed but not peeled

Canola oil

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 garlic clove, finely diced

2 1/2 cups beef stock

1 tablespoon ketchup

Salt and pepper

2 pounds ground chuck

4 brioche buns

8 thick slices of mozzarella cheese

2 cups cheese curds

4 leaves iceberg lettuce

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Fries:

Cut potatoes into fries, about 1/4 inch thick. Place in a large bowl filled with cold water and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Fill a dutch oven 2/3 full with canola oil. Using a thermometer, heat oil to 325°.

Drain potatoes and pat dry with paper towel. Working in batches, fry potatoes, turning frequently, for 4 minutes.

Transfer potatoes to a paper towel-covered plate to drain excess oil and cool for 20-25 minutes.

Gravy:

Heat a saucepan over medium. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and melt. Add flour and whisk to combine. Cook roux for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Slowly add stock while continuing to whisk. Add ketchup and bring to a boil. Cook, while stirring, until thickened (5-6 minutes). Season with salt and pepper.

Burgers:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Divide meat into 8 equal pieces and shape into burgers slightly larger than the buns. Place a thumbprint in the center of each patty to help stop them from shrinking. Season burgers on both sides with salt and pepper.

In a large pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Working in batches, cook burgers, 4 minutes on each side.

Place a slice of cheese on each patty. Place burgers in oven for 5 minutes until the cheese is melted.

While the cheese is melting, finish the fries. Turn the oil up to 375°. Again, working in batches, fry potatoes for 2 additional minutes until slightly brown and crisp. Drain excess oil on paper towel and season with sea salt to taste.

Lightly toast buns in the oven. Smear with mayo and add a leaf of iceberg lettuce. Top with burger stack, a handful of fries, and cover with cheese curds and gravy. Enter burger heaven.

