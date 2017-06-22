Your Ancestors’ Kinky Neanderthal Fetish Is Possibly Why You Have Allergies

If you woke up with eyes burning and a scratchy throat this morning, you are well aware that allergies are the worst. And whether our allergies are from pollen or dairy, they are still nasty.

But get this: Our allergies aren’t really about us. It’s about kinky stuff that was going on thousands of years before we were even a glimmer in our mom’s eye.

Many of our allergies could be a result of our ancestors getting busy with Neanderthals. According to recent findings by the Max Planck Institute, those interbred genes are still in us, overacting to foreign substances, and that’s why we’re all suffering right now, be it from dust, pollen, your adorable kitten or peanuts.

Maybe we should stop blaming the Neanderthals, though. Yes, those interbred genes may be the cause of allergies but they are not the only factor to blame. The genes from the Neanderthals could actually be advantageous. “These alleles (a version of a gene) are related to a strong immune response to pathogens and were advantageous to early modern humans. The fact that this is also linked to allergies has more to say about our current environment than it does to Neanderthals,” explains Bruce L. Hardy, a Paleolithic archaeologist and a professor of anthropology at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. “The fact that we have more significant allergies now can be explained by the Hygiene Hypothesis. Because our environments have become overly hygienic (due to anti-bacterial soaps, lack of exposure to the outdoors, etc.), we lack exposure to infectious agents, microorganisms, or other potential allergens during early childhood. Later, when we are exposed to these agents, our immune system overreacts and we develop allergies. Neanderthals are not to blame. As usual, however, because of negative stereotypes, anything related to Neanderthals is twisted to have negative connotations,” says Hardy.

While you are suffering with allergies through the spring, try cursing your ancestors AND your addiction to Purel.

