You Will Soon Be Able to Get Honey on Tap Right From the Hive

Getting your hands on honey can be a tough job, fighting to squeeze it out of those plastic bear-shaped bottles. And that’s just on the consumer end. Think what the beekeepers must go through!

Well, after a decade of work, an Australian beekeeper and his son claim they’ve found an alternative to the typical honey-gathering process, forgoing the old method of fighting off angry bees while digging through a hive.

Flow Hive is quite literally honey on tap direct from the source. According to the product’s website, “Turn a tap and watch as pure, fresh, clean honey flows right out of the hive and into your jar. No mess, no fuss, no expensive processing equipment, and the bees are hardly even disturbed.” They released a video previewing their product over the weekend, and it looks almost too good to be true.

But apparently it’s real and coming soon. Flow Hive’s creators spent years testing their system around the globe and they patented it in 2012. The secret, they say, is the Flow frame. “[It] consists of already partly formed honeycomb cells. The bees complete the comb with their wax, fill the cells with honey and cap the cells as usual. When you turn the tool, a bit like a tap, the cells split vertically inside the comb, forming channels allowing the honey to flow down to a sealed trough at the base of the frame and out of the hive while the bees are practically undisturbed on the comb surface.”

Flow Hive is currently just trying to get word out about their invention. The next step, unsurprisingly in this day and age, will be a Kickstarter, scheduled to launch on Feb.23. No word on why they’re waiting so long before getting the Kickstarter up and running. You gotta move fast these days, people: The next exciting bee-related Kickstarter could be right around the corner. Bee Cloud, anyone?

