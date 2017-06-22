You Will Never Guess What's on These Beautiful Plates

Expertly plated crema, coulis, caviar and…Bagel Bites? These beautiful plates of some less-than-beautiful food are the creation of anonymous instagrammer @chefjacqueslamerde. La Merde puts together stunning dishes of what most of us consider junk food.

For instance, microwaved spicy beef n' burrito, beef jerky, Wishbone Caesar crème, lemon-lime Gatorade spheres for a hit of acidity and zesty cheese Doritos soil. Or Chef Boyardee beef ravioli, shards of Triscuit cracker and Miracle Whip crema.

Some of the ingredients he uses, like transforming ginger ale and a Starbucks frappuccino into caviar, make us think that the account’s owner probably does know a thing or two about cooking and might even work in a restaurant. Whether this is true or not, the plates are really cool and the ingredients and commentary (and the account name) make us giggle. Take a look:

Related: Go See the World's First 4-D Dress at New York's Museum of Modern Art

7 Things You Didn't Know About Chocolate

Chocorotica: Why Chocolate is the Ultimate Superfood