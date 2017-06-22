You Will Be Overrun with Cute, Miniature Pigs at the Pignic

No one mention barbecue at this picnic. The forthcoming “Pignic” will be full of tiny, adorable pigs up for adoption.

In a collaboration between Yelp and Petpiggies – an English micro-pig breeder – London will play host to what is being billed as the city’s “first ever micro pig picnic” (a claim we don’t particularly doubt). The picnics are to provide education on micro-pigs and micro-pig ownership and to serve as a piggy meet-and-greet, so to speak. It’s also a chance to get to know Petpiggies, which is a bit of a one-stop pig shop. Not only does it breed the pigs as pets, it also provides tiny pigs for parties, pig-themed photo shoots—almost any pig-related activity out there.

The cost is £30.00 (about $45), which covers food, “piggy-themed” cocktails, cute pig petting and a charitable donation to Farms Not Factories, which encourages people to buy meat from small farms rather than large factory operations. If you happen to be in London between May 21 – 25, you can RSVP here. RSVPs are not guaranteed if the event goes over capacity and the most active Yelpers will be given priority. No word on if they’ll scan your profile for pictures of pulled pork sandwiches before admitting you entry.

Related: You Deserve a Break, So Look at This Bartending Hamster Serve Tiny Bottles of Alcohol

Turn Toast into a Panda with this Very Necessary Kitchen Appliance

Cat Marshmallows: The Cutest Addition to Your Winter Drink