You Haven’t Had French Toast Until You’ve Had Parmesan French Toast

© Mike McCarthy
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: L'Apicio, NYC

What: French toast graces just about every brunch menu, but a plateful of sugary sweet brioche isn't always the most appealing when you're in the throes of a hangover. So L'Apicio opts for a savory version—a Parmesan French Toast with prosciutto cotto and a fried egg. Carbs, pork, egg, and cheese: a time-tested cure if ever there were one.

Wash it down with: L'Apicio's cocktails get quite elaborate like the Luca Manofreddo with dill-infused vodka, Velvet Falernum, cucumber and mint. But we like the more classic L'Apicio Spritz—with Aperol, prosecco, and grapefruit, stiffened up with vodka.

