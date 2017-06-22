You Can Win an Insane Amount of Money Just for Making Grilled Cheese

Earlier this week, we extolled the many benefits of loving grilled cheese. Well, here’s one more: Grilled cheese expertise could win you $15,000.

The Grilled Cheese Academy—which, contrary to what its name suggests, is not an accredited institution of grilled cheese but rather just a collection of heavy, melty grilled cheese porn and accompanying recipes—is hosting its fourth annual recipe showdown. The contest’s sponsor, is the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. That means contestants are limited to Wisconsin cheese in their sandwiches. But there are worse restrictions to work with; Wisconsin did score two of the top three spots at the most recent US Cheese Championships.

Based on previous years' results, it seems like bigger is better. Last year’s winner included Limburger and Swiss cheese, as well as beer brats and caramelized onions on pretzel bread. But once you’ve got your sandwich developed, entry is simple: Send in a recipe and photo here and wait to see if the judges like it. Entries close May 15. We’re already hard at work coming up with our own monster grilled cheese, because there’s no way we’re going to let an opportunity like this slip by.

In the meantime, here’s a little grilled cheese inspiration for you.

