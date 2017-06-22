You Can Win a 20-Year Supply of Bacon in the Indiana State Lottery

Bacon-scented lottery tickets aren’t anything new: Back in January, New Hampshire claimed it had released the first-ever bacon-scented scratch-‘n’-sniff lottery tickets ever produced. So Indiana must have realized it needed to step up its bacon game. Lottery tickets that smell like bacon are nothing but a tease—they needed to make bacon one of the prizes.

Earlier this week, the Hoosier Lottery announced that its new Bringin’ Home the Bacon-scented scratch-off tickets wouldn’t just have prizes of up to $10,000 in cash; it would also feature five chances to win a 20-year supply of actual bacon.

According to the official rules, “Prizes of 20 years of bacon will be paid out in twenty (20) annual installments of bacon valued (at the time of each annual installment) at two hundred fifty dollars ($250) or as a lump sum payment of five thousand dollars ($5,000).” Yup, the State Lottery Commission says once a year they’ll just straight up ship you bacon—though it doesn’t mention from where exactly they plan to procure this bacon, whether it’s cooked or uncooked or how the heck you’re supposed to keep it edible for an entire year.

Meanwhile, those of us who think with our heads rather than our stomachs have probably already realized that $250 times 20 is actually $5,000, so a truly savvy lottery player would behoove themselves to just take the $5,000 lump sum, invest it in the stock market and buy an even greater supply of fresh bacon in the future.

Though anyone trying to win bacon via the lottery in the first place might not be the brightest hog in the mud.

