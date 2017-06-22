You Can Get Your Fries and Ketchup Grown on a Single Plant

A new plant called the TomTato from the Territorial Seed Company takes grafting to a new level. Above ground, the plant yields sweet, plump cherry tomatoes perfect for salads, sauces or just simply eating straight off the vine. Below ground, it grows hearty white potatoes ideal for baking, mashing and roasting.

Fun fact: Despite their differences, the brightly hued tomato and the humble Russet are from the same family, which makes them compatible to share a single root system. These unique plants are hand-grafted without any genetic modification and are simple enough to care for that even the most novice gardener can whip up savory gratins in no time. The TomTato is actually available to order. Each plant ships in a 2.5-inch ceramic pot, and vines can grow several feet high. According to the company, each plant is expected to yield up to 500 tomatoes and 4.5 pounds of potatoes, making for a lot of ketchup and fries. Now, if only they could find a way to grow cheeseburgers, too.

elated: The 12 Biggest Food and Drink Crowd-Funding Campaigns

HIgh-Tech Claims to Practically Cook Your Food for You

These Germans Invented the Easiest Homebrew Kit Ever