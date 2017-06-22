Yes, You Can Fry All of Your Thanksgiving Leftovers into One Tasty Hand Pie

This is the center of the Venn diagram where easy leftovers recipes and hangover remedies meet. Amy, from Oh, Bite It, has previously found ways for us to fry pumpkin lattes and tequila shots. Now she has come up with a fun way to turn your extra turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and everything else into a post–Thanksgiving hand pie/empanada/best thing to give the in-laws who are still staying at your house. Because you will obviously be exhausted from cooking the biggest meal of the year the day before, feel free to cheat with store-bought crescent roll dough. (If, for reasons that are impossible to understand, you still feel up to making your own dough, Jacques Pépin has a great recipe.)

The whole recipe is essentially three steps:

1. Cut circles in dough.

2. Fill dough circles with leftovers.

3. Seal the dough and fry it.

If these don’t make everyone feel better after the copious amounts wine and periodic bouts of yelling the night before, we don’t know what will.

You can see the full recipe, complete with helpful pictures, over at Oh, Bite It.

