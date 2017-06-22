Yes, Yes, You Can Make a Cadbury Egg Omelet

The scientists at FWx labs recently acquired a PolyScience Anti-Griddle that flash freezes foods on a surface that drops to 30 below zero. The machine obviously has a vast array of capabilities, but when we see a griddle we think eggs.

For our first experiment, we decided to see if it’s possible to make an omelet out of the insides of Cadbury Creme Eggs for Easter. The answer is a resounding yes! Watch and be amazed, or horrified, as your teeth fall out.

(Note: If you are trying to melt and freeze Cadbury Creme at home, know that we did microwave the gooey, gooey insides for 20 seconds before chilling.)

