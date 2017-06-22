Yes, We Are Ready for the Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwich, Thank You for Asking

We’re getting ready for summer a little early around here with the discovery of what might be the new warm-weather it snack: the Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwich. It comes to us courtesy of John Park and his new shaved icery, Ice Que, in Alhambra, California. Park puts vanilla-mascarpone ice cream topped with strawberry jam between two funnel cake patties for a result that eager Yelpers already suggest is worth a trip to the LA suburbs.

Parks sells the funnel cakewiches for $6.50 every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. If demand takes off (and honestly, how could it not), they'll become available more regularly.

We fully expect that by June, half the ice cream shops in the country will be trying to duplicate this, so stop by and get the original. If we've learned anything from the countless Cronut imitators, it's that the knockoffs never beat the real thing.

You can find Ice Que at 401 W. Main St. Alhambra, CA.

