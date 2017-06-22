Yes, Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream Exists

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins
Aly Walansky
June 22, 2017

In case you weren’t ingesting enough sugar already, Baskin-Robbins has combined two of the most enjoyable sweets out there: Sour Patch Kids and ice cream.

Sour Patch Kids RedBerry Blast is a blend marshmallow and red cherry-flavored ice cream with swirls of Sour Patch Kids RedBerry flavor. There’s also the option to top your ice cream with a handful of actual Sour Patch Kids candy.  Take that, diet!

The sugar-filled dessert may leave you shaking, but enjoy it while you can. It is only available through the end of the month. Which may be a good thing since you will need the next eleven months to recover from the inevitable sugar crash.

 

