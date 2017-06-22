Yelp Announces Pay Raise for Customer Service Reps After Open Letter from Upset Employee

Who says no one cares about random blog ramblings? Sure, no one cares about most random blog ramblings, but every now and then something really does grab the public’s attention and make a difference.

Earlier this year, Talia Jane made headlines with her “open letter to my CEO” – a long written tirade against her employer, Eat24, detailing how difficult it was making a living as a customer service rep at the Yelp-owned company. Though at the time, debate raged over whether she was a true champion of worker’s rights or just a privileged twenty-something who didn’t know how to navigate the real world, recent developments seem to favor her place as the former: According to Quartz, Yelp recently announced that they were raising the pay rate of Eat24 customer service reps from $12.25/hour to $14/hour.

Sadly, Jane won’t be able to reap the benefits of her blogging; she was fired not long after her posting (for, Yelp claims, unrelated reasons). But she is willing to take credit: “I think my letter acted as a catalyst to enact the changes more immediately, especially since I hadn’t heard any of this while I was there,” Jane told Quartz.

However, for the rest of us, Yelp’s announcement is a double-edged sword. It’s awesome anytime a company decides to offer their employees a living wage. On the other hand, how many of the inevitable flood of new open letters to CEOs will the internet be able to handle? Maybe some “open tweets to my CEO” instead. It’ll be a lot easier to sort through everyone’s grievances if they are written in under 140 characters.