Wraps Aren’t As Healthy As We Like to Think, Says Research

Talk about a marketing coup. Somewhere along the way, the “wrap” got a reputation for being healthy. According to the group SafeFood, one in three people believe a wrap is healthier than a sandwich. But why? Is it just because a tortilla looks like less food than bread? Calorically speaking, two slices of white bread and a wrap tend to be about the same. Outside of that, really anything can be used in either food, whether it’s iceberg lettuce or an entire block of cheese.

So SafeFood set out to see just how “healthy” wraps really are. The group looked at 240 takeaway wraps from 80 different places across their native Ireland. What they discovered in their study is precisely what they had suspected: Wraps aren’t inherently any better for you than a sandwich. Looking specifically at one of the most popular types of wraps, chicken tikka, the caloric range ran the gamut from as low as 267 to as high as nearly 977. Fat covered an even more ridiculous range from 6 grams all the way up to 59 grams.

“This research has shown that wraps may not always be a healthy option,” the group writes. “When choosing a wrap, attention needs to be paid to the portion size and the extra calories, fat and salt that additional ingredients plus sauces will contribute to the overall nutritional content.”

So much for making your ice cream healthier by serving it in a wrap instead of a cone.



