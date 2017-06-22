Would You Eat Glow in the Dark Udon?

Neon udon: It’s not the name of your friend’s improv troupe you never go to watch or the hidden track on the Miley Cyrus album no one liked. It’s an actual dish of noodles made by self-proclaimed bad food scientist Kurare Raku. Raku showed off his work at last month’s “Unbelievable Science Festival in Osaka,” although he kept his methods a secret, including what he did to the bright blue tofu.

We thought the point of science fairs was to show off how you performed different experiments, but to each his own—especially if Raku is looking to get a piece of the surprisingly robust weird Japanese food market. Between red burger buns, fruit-flavored hot dogs and citrusy potato chips, there is no shortage of people selling odd food in Japan, so maybe it’s best for Raku to keep some information proprietary. Unlike all those other weirdo items, though, the glow-in-the-dark noodles supposedly taste just like their boring-looking, regular udon counterparts. Now we just have to find someone brave enough to eat them to find out.

Check out Raku’s pictures of his creation below.

