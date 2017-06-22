World's First Vegan Butcher Shop Set to Open in Minneapolis

Here’s news that’s sure to make Portland jealous: the world’s first vegan butcher shop is scheduled to arrive in Minneapolis this coming year.

Back in June, sibling team Aubry and Kale Walch started selling vegan "meats” at the Minneapolis Farmers' Market. To the duo’s surprise they “sold out of every product that day and every day since that we've gone to the market!” The next obvious step: opening a brick-and-mortar location, with a little help from Kickstarter, of course.

In just 28 days in November, The Herbivorous Butcher – as the company is called – easily met their goal of $50,000, which means Minnesotans will soon be able to purchase vegan pepperoni, deli bologna and smoky house ribs without battling those farmer’s market crowds.

Though the idea of a vegan butcher shop might seem counterintuitive, it’s not unprecedented. Australia has a vegetarian butcher shop called Suzy Spoon’s. And Toronto got a vegetarian butcher, YamChops, earlier this year. But in speaking with MyFox9, Aubry Walch claimed their vegan vision is one of a kind. “No, there's nothing in the U.S. like this,” she stated. “There's a business in the Netherlands, but they're more like a frozen product... We're gonna be like a traditional butcher shop where everything is fully cooked.”

With funds raised, the owners hope to have The Herbivorous Butcher up and running by April 2015. Minneapolis, put your plants on notice.

[h/t GrubStreet]

