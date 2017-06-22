World’s Smallest Restaurant Has Just One Table for Two

Talk about a tough reservation. A restaurant in Italy, billing itself as the world’s smallest, has just one table that seats only two people.

Solo Per Due—which is Italian for “Just for Two”—opened in Vacone, Italy, 26 years ago with the same vision they maintain today: an intimate, attentive dining experience meant as a “celebration dinner of love.”

According to the Huffington Post, the tiny restaurant is located on grounds that were once home to the Roman poet Horace, in a building that dates back to the 19th century, situated near the remains of a Roman villa. “As well as admiring the mosaic floors and the portico of the villa, you can also visit the nearby Bandusia Fountain, close to the ruins, to which Horace dedicated one of his most celebrated poems,” said co-owner Giovanni Di Claudio.

The prix-fixe menu seems expensive but probably fair for the luxurious experience. For €250, diners get a seasonal menu of traditional Italian dishes that is changed daily and tailored to their preferences and dietary restrictions. Also included are flowers, a custom pie and most beverages, including a selection of wines and aperitifs.

Oh, and you can summon your personal waiter with a silver bell—which is a nice touch that's also practical. Though a one-table restaurant will certainly make your waiter more attentive, you probably don’t want him just standing there staring at you the entire time.

For a price, Solo Per Due will offer up all sorts of other amenities as well, including personalized transportation, musicians or even fireworks. Guests also have the option of spending the night on the property. Though another option would be to give Solo Per Due a try as the world’s most challenging dine and dash.

[h/t Eater]

