The World’s Most Expensive Steak Is Aged for 15 Years

If you stop by a nice butcher shop in your neighborhood you’ll likely find aged rib eyes and porterhouse steaks somewhere between one and two months old. A sixth generation butcher from Northeastern France though, would scoff upon hearing about those infant steaks. OK, maybe he wouldn’t scoff, but he would definitely tell you about his own aged cote de boeuf, which predates the very first iPod. We can barely even think back that far.

Using a method thought up by his father and grandfather, Alexandre Polmard blows air over his steaks cut from his Blond Aquitane cattle at speeds of almost 75 miles per hour and temperatures of -45 degrees Fahrenheit to cause the meat to “hibernate.” And Polmard lets them hibernate for up to 15 years. According to Chef Fabrice Vulin of Caprice in Hong Kong (one of just a few restaurants that Polmard will sell his prized vintage steaks to), the result is a steak you barely even need a knife to cut.

CNN caught up with Polmard who had his free-range cattle on full display. He’s even building a new abattoir that will slaughter only four cows a day. The butcher told CNN, “Here [the cows] are in the open air, living in forests and on parkland. There are shelters they can choose to visit in case it rains or snows. It’s really five-star accommodation.”

Considering the price tag, we would hope so. A 2000 vintage rib steak costs $3200. But many people find it worth the cost. There is currently no meat available on the Polmard website and the waitlist is reportedly months for the opportunity to buy some. If you are in Paris you can stop by his shop on the Rue de l’Abbaye. Otherwise you’ll have to hunt down restaurants that serve the prized meat. And for anyone who is put off by the idea of eating a steak that is well over a decade old, Polmard features plenty of meat aged for the more typical 28-56 days. But come on guys, if you’re going to get an aged steak, go all out.

[h/t Grubstreet]

Related: The Simple Beauty of a Perfect Steak Sandwich

YouTube Chef Shows How to Make a Fake "Rib Eye" Steak

A Rum Distillery's Chemical Reactor Can Age Spirits in a Week