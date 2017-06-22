Wonderful Scientists Say Eating an Avocado a Day Can Lower Cholesterol

We probably don’t need to tell you how awesome avocados are. But if you’re looking for a reason to ramp up your consumption, here’s some news you will definitely enjoy. A recent study shows eating an avocado a day, every day, can help lower your cholesterol.

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University put 45 healthy but overweight adults between the ages of 21 and 70 on one of three diets designed to lower cholesterol. One was a lower-fat diet; the other two were moderate-fat diets. However, the two moderate-fat diets had one major difference: One included the daily consumption of one Hass avocado.

Here’s where the avocado really shined: All three diets lowered subjects’ cholesterol, but the avocado diet performed the best of the group. The avocado diet lowered LDL cholesterol by 13.5 milligrams per deciliter; the other moderate-fat diet caused a drop of only 8.3 milligrams per deciliter, and the low-fat diet resulted in a drop of 7.4 milligrams per deciliter.

One of the professors in charge of the study, however, did say: “This was a controlled feeding study, but that is not the real world—so it is more of a proof-of-concept investigation.” It’s enough proof for us. Time to grab some more guac.

