Winnie the Pooh Dumplings Might Be the Cutest Food You'll Ever See

You might want to be sitting down for this, because these dumplings are too cute to handle. Technically they're tang yuan, a glutinous rice ball served in boiling water and, in this case, filled with a sweet sesame mixture. Instagram famous Thai food artist Peaceloving Pax has turned your favorite Winnie the Pooh characters into adorably edible desserts. Of course, however tasty they may be, these Poohs, Piglets, Eeyores and Tiggers may just be too cute to eat.

Peaceloving Pax offers full instructions on how to construct these delicious treats on her Facebook page, Cute Foodies. Filled with sesame, sugar, coconut milk and peanut butter, and served with ginger or syrup or more coconut milk, tang yuan may be your new favorite dessert.

Peaceloving Pax doesn’t stop with the edible cuteness there; she also has instructions for how to make an Eeyore rice ball, and has made a Winnie the Pooh and Piglet fried egg. Her instagram also includes edible versions of everything from Iron Man to Stormtroopers. And what body of adorable food work would be complete without Pikachu? And Peaceloving Pax isn't even a chef by profession; she's a doctor!

For full tutorials on how to cook her all-too-cute creations yourself, follow Peaceloving Pax on YouTube and Cute Foodies on Facebook. To stare longingly at pages and pages of the most cute foods you'll ever see, check her out on Instagram.

