Will It Sear? Popcorn Inferno

Lawrence Marcus
June 22, 2017

At FWx Labs, we're always looking for inventive new ways to set things on fire. Enter the Searzall. The soon-to-be-available blowtorch attachment spreads heat across a metal-and-mesh cone that can brown, broil and blow up all kinds of foods. Just in time for the Oscars, we investigate what happens when a ball of fire meets a pile of popcorn.

