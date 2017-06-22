Will It Sear? Popcorn Inferno

At FWx Labs, we're always looking for inventive new ways to set things on fire. Enter the Searzall. The soon-to-be-available blowtorch attachment spreads heat across a metal-and-mesh cone that can brown, broil and blow up all kinds of foods. Just in time for the Oscars, we investigate what happens when a ball of fire meets a pile of popcorn.

