Will It Sear? Gummy Bear Armageddon

FWx Labs is our exciting new division dedicated to testing the highest–tech kitchen gear, exploring the geekiest food concepts and lighting things on fire with blowtorches. This first experiment miniseries features the Searzall. The soon-to-be-available blowtorch attachment spreads heat across a metal-and-mesh cone that can brown, broil and blow up all kinds of foods. Inventor Dave Arnold asserts, "It is a Searzall, not the Searsome or the Searsmost." We investigate.

