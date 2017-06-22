Will It Sear? Crackling Salmon Sushi

FWx Labs continues its careful study of the Searzall, the soon-to-be-available device that turns the flame from an ordinary torch into a fearsome pane of fire. Here, FWx's editor-scientists apply the Searzall to a piece a teriyaki-glazed salmon sushi purchased from Duane Reade, resulting in a crackly bubbling crust. What's happening here is caramelization. As the flame heats the teriyaki sauce, its sugar molecules go crazy, breaking apart and forming new, browner and more caramelly-flavored molecules. Watch science in action.

Related: Will It Sear? Popcorn Inferno

Will It Sear? Gummy Bear Armageddon

All the Gear You Need to Sous-Vide and Sear Meat at Home