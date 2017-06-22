Will It Burger? 3 Gorgeous, Avant-Garde Takes on the Classic

Chef Jens Fischer won his Michelin star cooking clean, modern interpretations of German food, but he has a soft spot for the messy American burger. His book The Art of the Burger offers up 50 riffs on everyone’s favorite cookout food, though many of them are a bit…we’ll just say untraditional. He often ditches traditional ground beef and substitutes everything from liver to breakfast sausage.

Here are three out-there burgers to try making at home. You'd better get to it now before burger month passes you by.

Brother Jakob

When it comes to seafood burgers, salmon and tuna get most of the attention; it's time the scallops got their due.

Ingredients

4 sesame seed buns

2 carrots

Oil for deep frying

12 nice scallops

Clarified butter for frying

2/3 cup peas

2 Tbsp creme fraiche

1/3 cup spinach

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

3 Tbsp grape seed oil

1 pinch saffron powder

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

STACKING Halve the rolls, lightly toast the insides, and coat the bottom with saffron mayonnaise. Spread the spinach, then the pea puree, pile on the scallops, and distribute the carrot fritters. Close with the top lids.

CARROT STICKS Clean the carrots, wash and cut into thin strips. Blanch briefly in salted water, shock right away in cold water, dry thoroughly with a paper towel, and fry in the 325° hot oil, not too dark.

SCALLOPS Fry the scallops just before stacking in clarified butter over medium heat for 3 minutes on both sides.

PEA PUREE Cook the peas briefly in boiling, salted water, then shock. Process in a blender with crème fraîche to a fine puree and season to taste with salt and pepper.

SPINACH Clean the spinach leaves, wash, shake dry, and marinate with white wine vinegar and grapeseed oil, then season with salt and pepper.

MAYONNAISE Stir the saffron powder into the white wine, let come to a boil, cool down and mix into the mayonnaise.

Tartare Half Baked

The ultimate burger for people who like their meat rare.

Ingredients

Tartare

1 1/3 lbs. beef tenderloin or hip

2 shallots

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp olive oil

3 Tbsp ketchup

1 Tbsp chopped parsley

1 egg yolk

1 dash Tabasco

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Clarified butter for frying

Burger

3 Tbsp capers

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 red onion

1 cup wild herb salad

3 Tbsp grape seed oil

1 Tbsp chardonnay vinegar

1 tsp honey

4 sesame seed buns

1/2 cucumber

4 Tbsp dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

ONION Peel the onion and cut into rings.

CUCUMBER Wash and slice the cucumber.

TARTARE Chop the beef fillets with a sharp knife. Peel the shallots and cut into fine cubes. Mix the meat with the shallots, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, egg yolk, ketchup, and Tabasco and season with 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, and the cayenne pepper to a piquant taste. Form four equal tartare patties, press a hollow dent into the centers, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Just before the stacking the burger, fry the patties in some clarified butter for 3 minutes on both sides.

SALAD Wash the leaves and shake dry. Mix a marinade out of oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper, and cover the leaves.

MAYONNAISE Drain the capers well and mix into the mayonnaise.

STACKING Halve the rolls, lightly toast the insides, spread a coat of caper mayonnaise on undersides. Lay the salad, then the patties, and garnish with cucumber and onion rings. Coat the bun’s lid with mustard and top the burger.

The Benedict Burger

Fischer uses three kinds of meat, making this way more intense than your typical brunch burger.

Ingredients

4 burger buns

4 small eggs

Clarified butter for frying

12 slices bacon

4 slices cooked ham

1/2 cup Hollandaise

1 lb. ground veal

1 shallot

2/3 cup spinach

1 pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

STACKING Halve the buns, lightly toast the insides, and spread spinach on the bottoms. Place the patties, ham, and bacon, then dribble a big tablespoon of Hollandaise over everything and top with the fried eggs. Place the bun’s top on the burgers.

FRIED EGGS Fry the eggs into clarified butter.

BACON Fry the bacon until crispy.

COOKED HAM

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

PATTY Mix the ground veal with 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper and form four equally large patties (approx. 1/2 inch thick). Press a hollow into the middles with a spoon and set to cool for 1 hour. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350°. Heat the clarified butter in an oven-safe pan, sear the patties from both sides and finish cooking in the hot oven for approximately 8 minutes.

SPINACH Peel and dice the shallots into small cubes. Fry the diced shallots in 1 tbsp clarified butter, add salt, pepper, and nutmeg to the spinach, cook briefly, and strain.

Excerpted with permission from The Art of the Burger: More Than 50 Recipes to Elevate America’s Favorite Meal to Perfection by Jens Fischer, photographs by Maria Brinkop, translation by Michael Spieth. Copyright 2015, Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.

Related: The Po'Bao: A Food Mashup Done Right

The Shake & Out Burger: Two Favorites Come Together in Perfect Burger Harmony

A Tiny Canadian Island Is Making Some of the World's Biggest Burgers