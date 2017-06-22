Why Your Reuben Sandwich Needs Some Kimchi

© Nick Conover
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

On its own, the Reuben—corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing—is a nearly perfect sandwich. It hits all the pleasure points: meaty and cheesy and amply condiment-ed. 

But there's always room for experimentation—which led the folks behind Austin cocktail bar and restaurant Drink.Well. to a bold creation: the Spicy Kimchi Reuben. Because what can't the beloved Korean condiment improve? 

“We moved to Austin from NYC, so the Reuben is a sandwich we knew and loved," says Jessica Sanders, half of the husband-and-wife co-owner team. "We thought, why not replace the sauerkraut with kimchi, which is basically a spicy Asian version of sauerkraut?"

The bread. House-made rye bread, baked to their exacting New York standards.  

The filling. Corned beef, kimchi and Swiss cheese, plus a house-made Russian dressing to top it off. "The warm bread and melted cheese mix with the bright and crunchy kimchi and a generous amount of dressing, creating lots of textures and a bit of a kick.”

Related: Kimchi Will Make Your Fries Exceptionally Happy 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
Kimchi Fried Rice Will Kick Your Hangover Curb

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up