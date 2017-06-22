Why You Need A Doughnut Wall At Your Next Event

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.

Sorry photo booths, but The Donut Wall just took things to a whole new level.

This jaw-dropping dessert display trend is popping up at weddings, proms, formals, and even work events all across the country, and we’re not complaining one bit. Like, what’s gonna make guests happier than a gigantic wall of perfectly-aligned, glazed doughnuts? That’s right, nothing. The trend is so popular that event companies are starting to rent out portable walls with wooden or metal pegs for this very purpose (but craftier types can always make a DIY version).

While there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a fresh, warm doughnut, they’re for more than just eating. A whole wall of them IS CALLED ART, PEOPLE, and who’s not going to stop and take a zillion goofy pictures in front of this masterpiece? When your dessert display doubles as a photo booth, you know you’ve struck gold.

So while we go out and plan our next party– (we’re thinking all four walls, is that dangerous?) – go ahead and get jealous over this roundup of Insta #donutwall photos.

This couple is everything we want to be.

Hopefully it doesn’t rain.

Yeah, she just did that. Inspirational.

Facebook WOULD.