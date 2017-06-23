The Reason Onions Make You Cry in All Its Technical Glory

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

The advent of the internet has changed knowledge forever. Before the internet (yes, I was around back then), certain question never got asked. For instance, as a kid, my mom would always say that cutting onions made you cry, but I would never consider asking why onions made you cry. It just seemed like an excuse my mom would give for crying—a Pandora’s box I did not want to open.

But now, we have YouTube, which is a magic answer box for any question you might have. To wit, Reactions, the official YouTube channel of the American Chemical Society, has provided their answer to the question, “Why do onions make you cry?”

So what have we learned? That onions are much more complicated than we thought. Fortunately, if you need a palate cleanser YouTube also has plenty of videos like this:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up