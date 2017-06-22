Why New Eggs in Japan Have White Yolks

Time to drop a little egg knowledge on you: Did you know their yolks don’t necessarily have to be yellow? The color stems mostly from whatever the bird is being fed. And in Japan, there is a new push for white-yolked eggs as a point of national pride.

Previously, most chickens in Japan got feed made from imported corn. But in a move intended to boost domestic rice production, Japan’s agriculture ministry is encouraging farmers to switch their birds to a feed based on homegrown rice.

The results of rice-fed chickens are eggs with white yolks. It’s a unique experience for diners, but is also good news for rice producers. The Japanese government is hoping to increase the amount of rice grown for livestock tenfold by 2025, according to The Japan Times. “In the not-too-distant future, white sunny-side ups will be part of the daily cuisine for Japanese,” said one official from a shop that’s seen sales of the colorless eggs, known as Kometama eggs, grow 40 percent over the past year.

Now, if only someone can develop white orange juice, we’ll get all those terrible yellow-orange hues out of breakfast forever.

