Why Aren’t We All Putting Bacon-Wrapped Onion Rings on Our Burgers?

Some people think the bacon-wrapped-everything trend has jumped the shark (or the gator, as the case may be). So it’s time to get back to basics with some bacon-wrapped onion rings. Pop those on top of a burger with some mashed avocado and chili mayo and you have all the important food groups covered. Let's send summer burger season out with a bang, shall we?

Bacon-Wrapped Onion Ring Cheeseburgers with Avocado and Chili Mayo

Makes 4 burgers

Burger patties:

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper

Onion rings:

1 large Spanish onion

16 strips of bacon

1/4 cup maple syrup

Mayo:

1/2 cup mayo

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon chile powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped

Assembly:

4 burger buns

4 slices jack cheese

1 large avocado, peeled and mashed

1 cup lettuce greens

1 to 2 jalapeños, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

In a small dish, stir together your mayonnaise, lime juice, spices and cilantro. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge until you're ready to build your burgers.

Peel your onion and slice into 1/2-inch thick rounds. Carefully remove the thickest 8 slices of onion and set aside to use. Wrap each of the onion rings with 2 slices of bacon, making sure that the onion is not exposed. It may take a few minutes of wrapping, but it's well worth the effort.

Line a large baking tray with tin foil. Set a rack over the tray and add your onion rings. Brush the rings all over with your maple syrup, getting them nicely coated. Bake in your preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, until nice and crispy.

While the bacon is cooking, make your burgers. Form your beef into 4 equal portions and shape into burger patties. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a large frying pan over medium high and drop in your butter. When the butter has melted, fry your burgers for 4 to 5 minutes per side, working in batches if necessary, until cooked through. Place the burgers in an oven-safe dish and top each with cheese. Transfer to the oven to melt, 2 to 3 minutes.

Build your burgers with 2 tablespoons of avocado, a cheeseburger, 2 onion rings, some jalapeños and greens. Spread a heaping tablespoon of your mayo on the top bun and serve immediately.

