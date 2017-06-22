Whole Foods Is Now More Affordable for NYC Residents

If you're on the hunt for more affordable emu egg, asparagus water and kale ice cream options, look no further than Whole Foods' forthcoming 365 location in Brooklyn.

The “hip, cool and tech-oriented" half-sister of America's favorite health-minded and overpriced grocery store will be making its East Coast debut in Fort Greene in Brooklyn early next year (locations are currently in California, Washington and Oregon).

Plans to roll out the budget-friendly chain were announced in 2015 and we're excited to see the company follow through on their expansion promises. That being said, could this "affordable, healthy, tech-oriented" Brooklyn grocer be any more Brooklyn? This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but good luck convincing Manhattanites to cross the river and save a few bucks. It's simply not going to happen.