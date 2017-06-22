This Is Not a Drill! Whole Foods Is Selling Chocolate Chip Cookies for 25 Cents

National Cookie Day may be Sunday, but that isn't stopping Whole Foods from a week-long celebration. The supermarket giant is offering 25-cent...we repeat...25-cent chocolate chip cookies from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

And, because its Whole Foods, all cookies are made with cage-free eggs and non-bleached or bromated flour and no artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners or hydrogenated fats. So, you know, healthy cookies. That's why you load up on cookies, right?

Just don't think you'll be walking out of the store with a baker's dozen. All customers will be limited to three treats while supplies last.

Sorry, Cookie Monster. As someone who can't curb his intake to just a few, it looks like you may have to sit this one out.