Who Needs Water for Pasta? Boil It in Wine

Red wine and pasta are two incredible things on their own ... but cooking them TOGETHER?! It has immediately become my new favorite way to eat spaghetti. Although the combination was new to me, it's a classic in Tuscany, where it's called Spaghetti All'Ubriaco. The alcohol in the wine burns off and it leaves the noodles with a subtle sweetness. And the simple addition of garlic, Parmesan, parsley and walnuts elevate this dish exponentially. Serve the dish with a side of red wine, and you've got yourself a dish party winner. (I can guarantee your friends will be asking you for the recipe.)

Katie Quinn is a video journalist and food enthusiast who just graduated from Le Cordon Bleu. For videos of more of her unexpected recipes, follow her on YouTube at QKatie,

