Who Knew Peanuts and Burgers Went Together So Well?

As we move into the final month of summer you could probably use a change to your regularly scheduled grilling program.

This burger combines seasoned beef with a Thai peanut sauce with a refreshing slaw. Sure to help keep that summer grilling game on lock.

Thai Peanut Burger

Makes 4 double or 8 single burgers

Ingredients

For Burger

2 lbs. ground chuck

2 cloves of garlic, grated

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 tablespoon sesame oil

salt & pepper

For Peanut Sauce

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons sriracha

2 teaspoons soy

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

For the slaw

1 cup red cabbage, finely sliced

1 cup green cabbage, finely sliced

1/2 cup red peppers, julienned

1/2 cup carrots, grated

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

Fresh cilantro, to serve

Instructions

For the slaw

In a large bowl, combine both types of cabbage, peppers and carrots. In a smaller bowl, mix together sesame oil, fish sauce, vinegar, lime & honey. Pour the sauce over your vegetables, mix well, and set aside.

For the sauce

In a saucepan, mix together your peanut butter, soy sauce, fish sauce, sriracha, lime, and water. Heat over medium low (stirring every minute or so), until the peanut butter melts and the sauce is smooth and creamy. Set aside.

For the burgers

In a bowl, combine your ground chuck, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, and cilantro. Shape your beef into 8 equal portions (slightly wider than the base of your burger buns), and season both sides with salt & pepper.

Heat a pan (or grill) over medium high. When hot, pour in your sesame oil. Working in batches, fry your burgers for 3-4 minutes per side, until cooked through.

Build your burgers with 2 patties, 2 tablespoons of peanut sauce, 1/4 cup of slaw, and some fresh cilantro.