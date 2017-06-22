White House Is Getting All Poutine-y For Its State Dinner with Canada

In what should be an expected choice by the White House chefs, poutine is on the menu for tonight’s state dinner in honor of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While it may seem slightly odd to serve fancy cheese fries at a state dinner, poutine is as tied to Canada’s culinary traditions as apologizing is to their etiquette traditions.

Related: You Need to Make the Poutine Cheeseburger Now

For those who have not sampled the glory that is poutine, it’s is a classic Canadian comfort food comprised of crisp French fries topped with gravy and cheese curds and perhaps some smoked meat. It’s delicious and addictive, but not what you’d expect for a formal dinner at the White House.

No fear, though, executive chef Cristeta Comerford promised to fancy up the dish into canapés featuring smoked duck and red wine gravy. Still, Twitter is having a field day mocking America’s attempt to re-interpret a Quebec classic.

Acknowledging Canadian food only by reference to poutine at the state dinner equivalent to defining American food by the Big Mac. — Chris Johns (@ChrisandVinegar) March 10, 2016

Wait till he hears about the poutine canapés at the state dinner. (No joke. ) https://t.co/XquaMbLuPi — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 10, 2016

There is indeed poutine at the state dinner. Little poutine canapés. "I thought it was cute," White House chef explains to me. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 9, 2016

@Outofnames I can foresee wonderful dinners at the White House Justin brings Poutine Pres Hillary makes hot dogs and apple pie... be happy.. — angelo bucciarelli (@angelobucciarel) February 29, 2016

As poutine is known to be Canada’s favorite late-night drunk food, we can only imagine what excitement is in store on tonight’s White House agenda.