Oops, It Looks Like the Newest M&M's Flavor Hit Shelves Way Too Early

Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

I'm...dreaming...of a white...cheesecake. And lucky for me, a white cheesecake is exactly what I'm going to get. But there's a catch. 

According to The Impulsive Buy, white cheesecake M&M's have hit Walmart shelves. Though the packaging suggests a Valentine's Day theme, the most famous bite-sized candies are here just in time for Santa and his reindeer. (Corporate America, can’t you just let us enjoy one holiday before the next?). 

We're not entirely sure how these will taste, but have you ever met a cheesecake you don't like? The answer is probably no, which means the hunt for this limited edition flavor starts...NOW. 

